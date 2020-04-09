mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JAG Drops Off His New Project "Older The Berry, Sweeter The Juice"

Aron A.
April 08, 2020 20:55
Older The Berry, Sweeter The Juice
Jag

Jag releases a brand new project to keep you going through quarantine.


The influx of music releases these days feels necessary. Though we're all couped up inside, including artists themselves, artists have still been dropping new music. In fact, what better time to release music than when everyone is locked inside with nothing else to do but listen to new music?

JAG is among those bringing vibes to get us through these dark times. Earlier today, the rapper unleashed his latest body of work, Older The Berry, Sweeter The Juice. Laced up with seven tracks in total, Sy Ari Da Kid, Neen Bowen, and Db Bantino make appearances on the project. "Too Many Days Not Enough Nights" with Sy even got a recent co-sign on the Joe Budden podcast. 

Make sure you check out Jag's latest project below. 

