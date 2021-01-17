Jae Stephens & THEY. Deliver Sensual New Single "What You Need"

Jae Stephens has been dazzling fans with her sensual brand of r&b, which is a style that has also been successfully employed by the likes of THEY. who are coming off of a huge year thanks to a plethora of dope singles. With their successes in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise to see them team up, which is exactly what they did on a brand new single called "What You Need."

Stephens and the r&b duo bring a ton of vibes to this track as we are met with a smooth instrumental, all while the vocal performances speak on love and trying to be intimate with someone. The contrasting melodies work great here and if you're a fan of any of these artists, this is definitely a great track to check out.

Quotable Lyrics:

You've been running 'round in circles in my head

I got bruises black and purple 'round my neck

Connectin' dots between the scars that I collect

I won't forget

I tried to put it all behind

Always ridin' for you when you crossed the line