mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jae Stephens & THEY. Deliver Sensual New Single "What You Need"

Alexander Cole
January 17, 2021 13:36
124 Views
00
0
Image via Jae StephensImage via Jae Stephens
Image via Jae Stephens

What You Need
Jae Stephens Feat. THEY.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jae Stephens and THEY. have a ton of chemistry on their new song "What You Need."


Jae Stephens has been dazzling fans with her sensual brand of r&b, which is a style that has also been successfully employed by the likes of THEY. who are coming off of a huge year thanks to a plethora of dope singles. With their successes in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise to see them team up, which is exactly what they did on a brand new single called "What You Need."

Stephens and the r&b duo bring a ton of vibes to this track as we are met with a smooth instrumental, all while the vocal performances speak on love and trying to be intimate with someone. The contrasting melodies work great here and if you're a fan of any of these artists, this is definitely a great track to check out.

Quotable Lyrics:

You've been running 'round in circles in my head
I got bruises black and purple 'round my neck
Connectin' dots between the scars that I collect
I won't forget
I tried to put it all behind
Always ridin' for you when you crossed the line

Jae Stephens
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  124
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jae Stephens THEY. new music what you need new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jae Stephens & THEY. Deliver Sensual New Single "What You Need"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject