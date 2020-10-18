Heading into last season, not many people expected the Miami Heat to contend for a championship. In the end, they were able to defy expectations and go all the way to the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Goran Dragic were all massive reasons why they went on their run. Not to mention, the team's role players were also lights out, including the likes of Jae Crowder who was traded to the team at the deadline as part of the Andre Iguodala deal.

Since losing in the Finals, Crowder has been fairly quiet as he has been soaking in the events of the past week. Yesterday, Crowder broke his social media silence as he told fans that he has been having nightmares about Game 6. He even posted on Twitter, noting that he is proud of his guys and appreciates the support of Heat fans around the world.

"SORRY IT TOOK SO LONG... IM STILL SICK," Crowder wrote. "BUT THANK YOU HEATNATION SINCE DAY UNO ITS BEEN NOTHING BUT LOVE.!! SORRY WE FELL SHORT OF THE MAIN GOAL.! YOUR LOVE/SUPPORT WAS FELT INSIDE THE BUBBLE.!! WE THANK YOU ALL.! YOURS TRULY- 99"

Crowder is a free agent this offseason, which means there is no guarantee he comes back to Miami. If he does, however, there is a good chance this team can make another run, albeit, a much tougher one considering the Brooklyn Nets will be at full strength.

Either way, Crowder and the Heat have a lot to be proud of.