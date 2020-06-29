Two teams are reportedly atop free-agent Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney list of teams he has his eye on. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are favored by Clowney.

Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images

Clowney "wouldn't mind ending up" with the Dallas Cowboys or New Orleans Saints. A run at Super Bowl LV is reportedly important to Clowney, who is willing to take a short term deal with a playoff team. "If he can get a decent one-year deal from a team that was in the playoffs, a team that he could help take to the next level…I'm told he would be very happy to do that," says Pauline.

The Saints have $8.8 million in available salary-cap space, and the Cowboys have $11.3 million in available salary-cap space.

ESPN's Dianna Russini says Clowney is seeking a deal in the $17 million to $18 million range.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says the Seattle Seahawks are willing to offer $15 million on a one-year contract and that the Cleveland Browns could offer $18 million on a one-year contract.

Clowney has struggled with injuries during his career and underwent core-muscle surgery earlier this offseason. He's only started in all 16 games during one season in his career.

