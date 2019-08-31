mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jadeveon Clowney Traded To The Seattle Seahawks: Report

By
  August 31, 2019 14:00
  1.2K Views
Clowney is going to Seattle.

Jadeveon Clowney is headed to the Seattle Seahawks. According to Jay Glazer, the Houston Texans just sent the three-time pro bowler to Seattle in exchange for Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin, and a 2020 third-round pick. 

The news broke after Glazer tweeted, “Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks.” It seems like the move is a done deal. 

NFL fans are roasting the Texans for the move on Social Media. Many believe the team did not receive enough in return for the rare talent. In response to a tweet from Bleacher Report announcing the move, one fan wrote, “Your headline should read: CLOWNEY TO SEATTLE FOR A HANDFUL OF BEANS.” Another praised the Seahawks, “Bill O' Brian really just revived the Legion of Boom off life support.” 

Clowny was the number one overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and finished off a strong season last year with 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. We’ll have to wait and see if he can bring that same dominance to Seattle this year.

Football News Jadeveon Clowney Texans seahawks nfl trade
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
FOOTBALL Jadeveon Clowney Traded To The Seattle Seahawks: Report
20
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES