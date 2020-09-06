Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will likely sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.

Alika Jenner / Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel previously served as the three-time Pro-Bowler's position coach for the Houston Texas. Clowney recorded career highs in sacks, tackles for a loss, and QB hits in his 2017 season paired with Vrabel.

Vrabel confirmed that he is pursuing Clowney, earlier this week: "We have an offer out. We've been in contact with Jadeveon and his agent. That's all I can report."

Despite reports, Clowney still says he has not committed, telling NFL reporter Josina Anderson he “still has not made a decision. Teams are still calling.”

Clowney was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Texans. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo, and a 2020 third-round pick. Throughout his career, he has posted 236 tackles, 32 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 51 tackles for loss, an interception, and 4 defensive touchdowns. Despite just three sacks in 2019, he ranked fifth in pass rush win rate at 24.8%, according to ESPN.

Clowney, 27, suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10, last season. He opted to postpone surgery until the off-season.

The Saints have reportedly made a strong case for Clowney as well. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says the team is "sending an all-out blitz" to try to sign Clowney. Pelissero says Clowney has "spoken multiple times to coach Sean Payton."

