The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign Jadeveon Clowney, who will meet with the organization for a second time on Monday when they hope to reach an agreement on a deal. Clowney last visited with the team in March but did not come to terms on a contract.

Sources tell CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones that both sides will likely settle on an agreement to bring Clowney in for the 2021 season. If he joins the Browns, he will likely lineup opposite Myles Garret, making for a disruptive pass-rushing unit.



Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

The Browns were also interested in signing Clowney during the last offseason. This year, he's one of the best remaining free-agent pass rushers.

After playing eight games with the Titans during the 2020 regular season, Clowney was placed on injured reserve with a torn meniscus.

Clowney was drafted first overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft. In the time since, he's recorded 32 sacks, 75 tackles for loss, and 86 quarterback hits in seven seasons. He's played in just played 83 of a possible 112 games during his career.

Last season, the Browns reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They lost 22-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoff.

[Via]