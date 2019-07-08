Of all celebrity kids we've watched grow up before our very eyes, Jaden Smith is quite possibly the one that's destined to do the greatest things by himself. So far in his music career, the young star has impressed with his innovative creation techniques, modifying his voice and adopting multiple alter-egos to truly get his messages across. His most recent album ERYS is incredibly solid, adopting more of a raw tone to it and embracing visceral, rock-oriented qualities across the entire body of work. You can tell by listening to it that Jaden wants to change the game. He's not just attempting to conform to a trap sound that's over-saturated. He's been like that for years and finally, he's starting to step out of his parents' shadows. Today is Jaden's 21st birthday and both Will and Jada wished him well on social media, writing out touching messages to their son.

Jada kicked off the day by showing major love to her son, posting a video montage of photos that show Jaden as a baby up until today. "After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love," said the actress. "You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden."

As for Will, his post was just as beautiful but he opted for a funnier caption. "Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person," wrote Will.

As a gift to Jaden for his birthday, go stream his new album ERYS and stay tuned because this kid has got something special.