Jaden Smith has proven himself to be a person of many talents. From music to acting to fashion, Smith has tried to do it all. More recently, Smith was given an endorsement deal with New Balance, where he has been coming out with some original designs, including his very first shoe, the New Balance Vision Racer. While a couple of colorways have released so far, Smith is now looking to drop another, this time in collaboration with Foot Locker collaborator Greenhouse.

In the official images below, we can see that this shoe is actually made with sustainable materials that make it perfect for those looking for an eco-friendly shoe. As for the aesthetics, we get a mismatched pair that features some vibrant blues, purples, reds, and pinks. The shoe has a chunky dad shoe aesthetic that is consistent with some of the trends we have seen over the last few years. It's also something you can picture Jaden wearing, which adds a level of authenticity to it all.

If you are looking to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, October 23rd for $150 USD. Pairs will be dropping in limited quantities on Footlocker.com although, on the 21st, fans will have a chance to get a pair through the Greenhouse app.

Image via New Balance

