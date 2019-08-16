Jaden Smith, the son of Will and Jada, is an enigma. The young artist is as ambitious as anybody else, hoping to leave behind a legacy that he can be proud of at the end of the day. He's been striving as of late, booking a whole bunch of festival dates and showing out overseas while on tour. The rapper's new album ERYS was hot enough to land a spot on our Favorite Albums of the Year (So Far) list and much of that has to do with the beginning tracks on the body of work. On one song, Jaden uses hair clippers to create a beat, looping the buzzer over and over before he starts to freestyle over the makeshift instrumental and, for some reason, it sounds beautiful. After the hair-clipper beat caught fire on social media, Jaden began to integrate the track into his live setlist and, lo and behold, he actually went and shaved his head in front of thousands of people on stage.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Unlike Britney Spears in 2007, Jaden's head-shaving is calculated and well-thought-out. The 21-year-old has actually been bringing his electric razor on stage with him at most shows, making the crowd go wild before cutting off the follicles on his head. As we previously said, he's ambitious and he doesn't care what he has to do to get your attention.

His recent Finland crowd seemed to enjoy the show, blowing up when one of his friends handed him the device to chop off his already-short locks. Peep the video below.