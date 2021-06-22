Jaden Smith Shares New Single "Bye"

Jaden Smith has been ramping up the efforts ahead of the release of CTV3 Day Trippers Edition. With that being said, he's unveiled a brand new single off of the project titled, "Bye." The smooth, laidback record finds Jaden reflecting on heartbreak. The song comes just as the summer arrives which Jaden, himself, described will be "trippy" one in a statement. "I was sad when I made this song, but I’m happy it’s out,” Jaden said in a statement. “Welcome to CTV3, welcome to trippy summer. It was the time of our lives.”

CTV3 Day Trippers Edition will serve as Jaden's follow-up to 2020's CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The forthcoming project will include appearances from Justin Bieber, Joey Bada$$, ¿Téo?, and Babe Rainbow.

Check out the latest release from Jaden below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the sunset on my mind, your body so divine

So just call me when it's late, send a text, I'm coming straight to you

'Cause you've been MIA, girl, you flaked on like a date or two

