Jaden Smith never fails to amaze in everything he does. From his mixtapes, music videos to his recognized work for Flint and aiding in the water crisis, the 20-year-old continues to make moves in his career and philanthropic avenues. At the top of the month, Jaden shared a couple images to his Instagram feed with a caption that links to a website, announcing that "erys is coming."

Jaden has already released a three-track project of the same name, but it seems as though there's more where that came from since The Blast got footage of Jaden filming a possible music video. In the clip that can be viewed here, you can see Jaden suspended in the air while purple smoke blows in his direction as he flails around.



Natt Lim/Getty Images

Erys is the name of Jaden's album SYRE just spelled backwards. When the album dropped in 2017, Jaden told Complex how it just came to him and he ran with it.

"SYRE really just came to me one day. I didn’t know what I was going to call the album, but one day it really really came," he said. "I don’t know what happened. It was like a switch—from one second to another, my whole life switched. I realized that Syre was the answer, what I had to move forward with."