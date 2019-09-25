The most recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk had the Smith family all come together to discuss health and other family matters. A big reveal from the episode was on the topic of Jada and Will having to stage an intervention on 21-year-old Jaden who was appearing to look very sickly due to his diet or lack thereof. Jada detailed how her son looked as if he was “wasting away,” adding how he looked “drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

It seems as though Jaden's unhealthy manner was due to his on-and-off vegan ways and vegetarian diet. “There was even a little grayness to his skin. We got really nervous,” Will said. However, a recent photo of Jaden that sees him surfing shows him looking more bulk and healthier than ever - peep the image here.

“I also just wanna say that I’m vegetarian, that I’ve tried to be vegan [...] I’ll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I’ve been vegetarian,” Jaden explained of his health, admitting to slacking on meal time. “I was just eating like two meals a day…maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal and I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I didn’t get around to it.’”

It's all in the past now.