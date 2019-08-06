Last night, Willow Smith finished off her five-city tour promoting her new album, WILLOW, at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The album is merely 23 minutes long, but showcases Willow's strength as a songwriter and vocalist. Just a few years ago, Willow started sharing videos of herself on Instagram learning how to play guitar, and now she's shredding all over her album and on stage. The Smith children have always been precocious and driven - qualities they have attributed to the endless support of their parents to pursue any and all creative endeavors. Proof of their strong family unit is often on display for all to see, whether it be the Red Table Talk web series in which Willow, her mother and grandmother openly discuss the uncomfortable topics that most of us evade, or when father Will joined both Willow and Jaden on the Coachella stage this year.

The latest instance of Smith familial support is Willow bringing out Jaden at The Roxy to perform "Summertime in Paris", a bouncy ballad off the deluxe version of Jaden's ERYS. And of course, Will and Jada were proudly watching their prodigies from VIP, along with Jordyn Woods. Witness the Smith connection in the fifth slide below.