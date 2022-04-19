Jaden Smith handled the negative reaction to his resurfaced interview with Big Boy by playing into the joke on Twitter, Monday afternoon. In a clip from the 2018 interview, Smith discusses being interested in "the political and economic state of the world" from a young age.

“I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age, because I was picking up more things from adults than I were [sic] from kids my own age,” Jaden recalled in the clip.



He continued: “I’m just, like, ‘Dude, like, oh my God.’ Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world, right now? Can we talk about what’s going on in the environment? Can we talk about other things? Don't worry — I like to turn up. I like to flex. I like to play songs loud and jump in the crowd in Atlanta, but I'm always looking for that next thing. I'm not satisfied at just a party."

People were quick to troll Smith over the tone of the clip.

"LMFAOOO jaden smith is not real," a user captioned the viral clip.

Smith reacted to the popularity of the video by joking, "Me: Hey Wanna Talk About The Economic And Political State Of World Together. Girl: Nah. Me: Ok Cool," with a selfie.

Check out the clip of Smith's interview with Big Boy, as well as his latest joke below.

