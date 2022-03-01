Jaden Smith has been up in the gym working on his fitness. On Monday, February 28th, the 23-year-old dropped off a photo dump on his Instagram feed which kicked off with a not-so-subtle thirst trap taken in the bathroom mirror showing off his chiselled abs.

"On The Road Again #JusticeTour #CTV3 Heart Eye Emoji," he captioned the upload, which has since been double-tapped over one million times in less than 24 hours. The second snapshot appears to have been taken with the front camera, but still sees the son of Will and Jada shirtless, wearing a stack of interesting necklaces and a pair of Calvin Klein boxers under his jeans.

Other pictures find Smith unboxing some luxurious Louis Vuitton monogrammed luggage – presumably what he'll be packing his belongings in when he and Bieber hit the road this May on the Canadian's Justice tour.

As E! News reports, many fans are relieved to see The Karate Kid actor in such great shape after he faced a health scare back in 2019, prompting his family to his an intervention about his eating habits, which they later discussed on the matriarch's Red Table Talk show. "Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," she explained.

"So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients," she continued, before her son corrected her, sharing that he was actually vegetarian and admitting that there were times when he was eating just one or two meals a day.





At the time, a doctor told Jaden that he was suffering from nutritional deficiencies and recommended that he change his diet – two years later he returned to the show, revealing that he gained 10 pounds and was feeling much better.

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," the Malibu native said last December. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I'm keeping on my weight. I'm able to put on my muscle."

Check out the full list of Justice tour dates where you can catch the "Never Say Never" collaborators performing below.





