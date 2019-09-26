Will Smith celebrated his 51st birthday this week and the tributes have been flooding the timeline. Jordyn Woods shared an adorable throwback picture yesterday and herself and her brother, alongside Will, Jaden, and Trey when they were kids. Will's son, Jaden, also did something special for his dad's birthday. Performing in his father's hometown of Philadelphia, Jaden Smith hit the stage where he led to the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to his father. Following the "Happy Birthday," he brought it back to the Fresh Prince days and had the crowd singing along to the theme song of the show.

Jaden also shared a heartfelt Instagram post to commemorate his father's birthday. He shared a clip from their film, Pursuit Of Happyness, recounting filming a scene that felt all too real.

"Happy Birthday Dad I Love You More Than You Understand. I Took This To Heart That Day On Set, Because You Would Tell Me We Weren’t Acting That We Were Displaying Real Human Emotions, And Those Words Really Impacted Me And Will Continue To For The Rest Of My Life, Just Like Everything You Say. I love you @willsmith Ps. Thank You For Writing My Verse On Never Say Never," he wrote on Instagram.

Although Will wasn't in the house to sing-along to the Fresh Prince theme song in Philly, he did seem to have some fun in Budapest to celebrate another trip around the sun.