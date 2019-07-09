Over the weekend, Jaden Smith celebrated his birthday. The young artist turned the big 2-1 and nobody was more excited for the monumental event than Jaden's loving parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Will shared a series of images of his second-born son including one with the caption, "Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. :-) Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can’t believe you’re 21?!?" Meanwhile, Mama Jada shared a montage of photos and reflected on when her firstborn entered the world.

"After my first trimester...being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life," Jada wrote on Instagram. "You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden."

We're sure that at some point in time, Jaden turnt up for his 21st, but he also wanted to spend his special day making a positive impact on his section of the world. Jaden helped form the I Love You Restaurant, a mobile service that provides meals for the homeless and over the weekend he visited L.A.'s Skid Row, an area that spans just a few square blocks and houses tens of thousands of homeless people.

"@ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free," Jaden wrote on Instagram. "Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc." Giving back to communities isn't a foreign concept to the young star. Jaden has also partnered with a church in Flint, Michigan to launch a clean water initiative to help residents of the city.