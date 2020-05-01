The friendship between Jaden Smith and Kid Cudi is real. The two collaborators worked together on Jaden's album Erys where they linked up on "On My Own." They popped up on Instagram Live together recently, as well, and during their chat, Kid Cudi previewed his new single "Leader of the Delinquents." The response from fans was overwhelming, leading Cudi to release the track as an official single.



Recently, Jaden caught up with Complex and spoke about his relationship with Kid Cudi and whether or not the two artists planned on joining forces in the studio again. "Cudi is my mentor in life and that's my big bro forever and I'm always here for him for whatever he needs," Jaden stated. "Cudi is such an important and powerful person in the world. I would love to do a million things with him, but I'm sure that something's going to come around for us again. Besides the collab on my last album that we did, which was a dream come true for me. To have that song with Cudi was really just such a dream come true. So I'm excited."

Jaden also declared that he "loves everything" the Ohio rapper releases, but he added, "I think the 'Leader of the Delinquents,' that's one of my favorite Cudi songs that has been released in a long, long time."

