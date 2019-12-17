A few episodes back on Red Table Talk, the Smith family expressed how they had to once stage an intervention for Jaden since his health was declining and was looking very sick due to his diet. Jada said her son looked like he was "wasting away" and looked “drained" since he wasn't "getting the nutrients.” After the very public announcement about Jaden's supposed lifestyle, the "ICON" rapper has paid a visit to his mom's show to clear up any concerns.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jaden started off by stating how he was hesitant to even take part in the episode. "After the last episode, I walk in the street and people are like, "Oh my god! Are you sick? Can I pick you up? Could I get you some water?" Come up to me like, "You can have my food, man,"" he said. "I’m here eating too. I’m good, I’m fine."

The family invited Dr. Mark Hyman on the show to explain how Jaden's eating habits (or lack thereof) are due to his "sensitive stomach," providing a way to fix the issue. "When you fix your stomach, your diet expands, you take a few supplements, everything’s back to normal. You're gonna rock the world," the doc said.

Watch in full below.