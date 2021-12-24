His svelte frame concerned his family so much that the Smiths staged an intervention. Jaden Smith has always had a slender figure, but there came a point when dad Will Smith, mother Jada Pinkett-Smith, and sister Willow Smith decided it was time to have a serious talk with Jaden about his relationship with food.

The Smiths have spoken about this previously on Red Table Talk, but they've returned with an update. Jaden shared that he's since gained about 10 pounds as he works with his physicians to map a healthy weight-gain regimen.



Steve Jennings / Stringer / Getty Images

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," Jaden said while on Red Table Talk. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, ten pounds heavier now at this point." A newer photo of Jaden was shown during the episode and he couldn't help but remark at the difference.

"That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones," he added. "I thought I was so tight. I was like, 'This. I'm swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now."

"My biggest gut problem would be like, just not being hungry when I need to be," he said, also mentioning that he believed his regular pancake with syrup breakfast every morning contributed to his gut pain. "Or being stressed. I have pain, too. I eat so much sugar that I have a candida buildup that happens in my stomach."

Check out the episode in full below.