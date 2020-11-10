mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jaden Declares "I'm Ready" In New "Spider-Man" Song

Alex Zidel
November 10, 2020 15:07
Jaden releases his new single "I'm Ready" from the "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" soundtrack.


The official soundtrack for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game is available now and on it, a surprise record comes from Jaden, who provides the perfect track to capture the mood.

The game has been one of the most anticipated releases on the PS5 and, with it releasing later this week, the soundtrack leads us perfectly into the vibe.

Jaden has been told that he's "next up" for years but he's officially ready to take on the world, much like Miles Morales. "I'm Ready" is his declaration that, after all of the preparation he's done for superstardom, Jaden is ready to take over in a big way. It fits with Miles Morales' storyline, as well as Jaden's own.

Listen to the brand new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

There really isn't no question
Only superheroes in the section
Only big bangers on the setlist
On top of buildings where I eat breakfast
And I shine like a new necklace

