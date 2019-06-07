Jaden and Willow Smith have performed music separately for as long as we can remember, with Jaden's solo SYRE efforts being a big hit. Before we get to the see the visuals for the music video Jaden was filming a couple weeks back (that saw him flailing in the air) we've been treated to the world premiere of sibling collaboration of Willow and Jaden's new song "Summertime In Paris."

The single will be accompanied on Jaden's upcoming tape ERYS IS COMING, and fans were treated to the performance of the track during an Ellen DeGeneres visit. The song is about the obvious, falling in love in the summer and wanting to spend every moment with your significant other before it comes to an end. Watch the full performance below.

Jaden has previously discussed his younger sister and the “full-on sibling brain connection" they share. “I’d say that she’s definitely the female version of me, one hundred percent, in every single way. And I’d say I’m the male version of her,” he explained.

There's no official release date set for the ERYS IS COMING album but in the meantime, stream Jaden's EP of the same name and get ready for the full tape offering.