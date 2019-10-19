The Smith family is really on some Hollywood royalty tip right now. With Will and Jada already cementing their legacy in pop culture, Jaden Smith and Willow are following suit. They've worked together a lot in the past but as they reach adulthood, it's been clear that they've wanted to pave their own lane in the entertainment industry. The two recently joined forces on the song, "Summertime In Paris" which sounds like summer vacation during their formative years. However, you'll be able to catch it live in the near future as the two will be hitting the road together soon.

Both Jaden and Willow have released new projects this year and now the brother-sister duo will be touring North America in support of their respective bodies of work. The Willow & Erys Tour launches on November 12th in San Diego before returning to Los Angeles on December 19th. It'll also be hitting cities like New York City, Houston, Toronto and more.

Peep the dates below.

Nov 12 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Nov 13 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

Nov 16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Nov 17 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Nov 18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Nov 20 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Nov 21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Nov 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 24 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

Nov 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov 26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Nov 30 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Dec 1 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 3 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

Dec 6 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

Dec 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Dec 9 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

Dec 10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Dec 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo