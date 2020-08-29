Jaden & Justin Bieber Bring The Vibes With "Falling For You"

Over the last few years, Jaden has proven himself to be an interesting artist who is willing to think outside of the box and push boundaries. While there are plenty of people out there who continue to hate on his output, there is no denying that Jaden has a vision and is confident enough in himself to put his all into his craft. Recently, he dropped his CTV3: Cool Tapes Vol. 3 project and it feels like an ode to the summer. One of the tracks that encapsulate this vibe is "Falling For You" with Justin Bieber.

Bieber and Jaden complement each other perfectly on this song as they both sing about a burgeoning love and all of the trials and tribulations that come with it. It's a track filled with summer vibes and while it might be just a tad over-sentimental, it certainly serves its purpose.

Quotable Lyrics:

Kiss my, say my goodbye I'm bonkers now

Crazy for your love, I do the most

Walkin' the street up to your mama's house

Dirt road with pink skies and rainbows