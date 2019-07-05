Jaden & A$AP Rocky Hit The "Chateau" For Exciting "ERYS" Team-Up

With A$AP Rocky facing a tough situation right now in Sweden, we're seriously hoping that he can make it out and get rid of the assault charges he's facing. If he's convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison, which would be disastrous for the young rapper. While much of the media narrative surrounding the Harlem rapper follows his arrest overseas, there are also a few positives to consider. A$AP Rocky has a couple of appearances on Jaden's new album ERYS, which has been teased for months now. His features stand out from the others with the two artists clearly having a lot of chemistry. Today, we're choosing to highlight "Chateau" from the fresh project.

It's Jaden's time to go up right now. The young star has been bubbling under the radar for years and, through name power alone, he's affected the airwaves with a few hits. "ICON" was a smash success for the son of Will Smith and he's looking to grow even further on ERYS. The body of work is pretty tremendous and "Chateau" is a quick example of what you're getting on it. Just over two minutes long, the song includes verses from Jaden and Rocky, who craft catchy flows that will remain with you for the day.

What do you think of their new link-up? Free Flacko!

Quotable Lyrics:

Bro, laid off the lean, like "Fuck do you mean?" Take shit out of context

There's blood on the leaves, leave what we leave, I’m here for the contracts

Got more money than me, we taking your vehicle, call it a car jack

Don't let him misread you, he gon' deceive you, hit him no call back