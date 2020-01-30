Anybody who knows anything can tell you that Jadakiss is one of hip-hop's best lyricists of all time. Not to mention one of the most respected, having collaborated with basically every dominant emcee in the game at least once. In the process, Jada has assembled a respectable solo catalog, his most recent project being 2015's Top Five Dead Or Alive. Now, Jada has officially unveiled the release date for his fifth studio album Ignatius, named after his longtime friend Ignatius "Icepick" Jay Jackson.

After Icepick passed away to cancer in 2017, Jadakiss decided to pay homage through his art. Speaking with HipHopDX, Kiss revealed that the album "is beautiful. It’s not like nothing out there. It’s not turn-up; it’s real pain. It’s just real music." We've already heard a standout joint from the upcoming Ignatius, the triumphant and reflective lead single "Me." If that's any indication, Ignatius will run a gamut of emotions, conveyed with honesty, vulnerability, and formidable swagger as only Kiss can.

Look for Jada's fifth studio album to arrive on February 28th, another one for the books in an already stacked 2020. Where does Jadakiss rank in your best of all time lineup?