We have love for Nate Dogg's "I Got Love" and apparently, Jadakiss does, too. The New York rapper stopped by Power 106 in Los Angeles to visit the L.A. Leakers to show off his impressive freestyle skills and he did so over the late Long Beach legend's classic track. Jadakiss is known near and far as an emcee who can bring hard bars, and he didn't disappoint with this latest freestyle look.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

"You know I will let the nine burst / West Coast mixtape kiss my converse / 'Fore you play your part gotta read your lines first / 'Fore it's in your heart gotta be in your mind first," Jadakiss rapped effortlessly. "Album is out now / I'm hearin' 'em chant that / You know it's heroin whenever I stamp that / Know how I do n*ggas / You know that I chew n*ggas / Seasoned veterans or one of these new n*ggas / Gotta be kiddin' me / Could never get rid of me / Even if they kill me I'm still the epitome."

That was just the beginning of Jadakiss's freestyle and he continued to dominate for another minute and a half. His recent release, Ignatius, is being hailed as the album hip hop needed in 2020, so check out the project here and watch Jadakiss drops bars with the L.A. Leakers below.