Yonkers very own, Jadakiss stopped by Genius' For The Record to discuss an array of different topics but, one story caught the attention of many hip-hop purists regarding Styles P's verse on Jay Z's "Reservoir Dogs." During the interview, the 44-year-old emcee recalled the instance where Jay Z had requested himself and his Lox brethren to come to the studio to be featured on a song on his iconic LP, Vol 2... Hard Knock Life (1998). Theo Wargo/Getty Images

While The Lox were willing to collaborate on a the track, which also featured Beanie Sigel and Sauce Money, they had just landed from a flight and requested if they'd be able to drop off their bags. Unfortunately, Hov wasn't patient enough to be willing to fulfill their request as Jada recalls:

"So we're like, 'That's cool. We're gonna go home, put our luggage (away).' And they were like, 'Nah, (Jay Z) wants you to come there right now.'" Jada continued, "We ain't got carry-ons. We got big shit we had to check. So that put us on edge a little, 'cause we always lookin' at it like, 'If (Hov) just landed, would he just come to the studio with his luggage? No!' But that was a good edge."

Jadakiss remembers The Lox obliging and Sheek Louch and Beanie Sigel laying down their verses the first evening. Styles P recorded his contributions to the track the following day, but still held some animosity towards Jay for having them come straight to the studio after a tiresome flight. The Ghost kicks off his "Reservoir Dogs" verse rapping:

"I don't give a FUCK who you are, so FUCK who you are

I don't care about a pretty bitch, watch or a car

I don't care about your block and whoever you shot

I don't care about your album and whenever it drop

I don't care about your past if I did I woulda asked"

Jadakiss told Rob Markman:

"He was going at Hov on there. Hov was like, 'Well, it sounded like you talking about me on it.'"

The "Show Discipline" rapper also revealed that he moved back the release of his album, Ignatius (2020), in the wake of Pop Smoke and Kobe Bryant's deaths. He also spoke on Ignatius being a memorial album for Ruff Ryders' very own, Icepick Jay and stated that he removed his single "Hunting Season" featuring Pusha T out of respect for the recently slain 20-year-old rapper.

Check out Jadakiss' full On The Record interview with Genius in the video provided below.