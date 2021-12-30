Jadakiss takes his health just as seriously as he takes his rap career. During a recent episode of Facebook Watch's The Pull Up, the 46-year-old spoke with "Play Around" recording artist Lil' Cease about his dedication to fitness, and why it's such a crucial part of his routine.

"I think healthy is gangsta," the Yonkers-born star told his friend just over two minutes into the show as he and Cease discussed how both Kiss and his fellow LOX artist Styles P make it look cool to work out and stay in shape.

"Everybody want to be tough guys and this and that, and rich. If you not healthy, you can’t be alive to spend your money. If you not healthy, you can’t enjoy the party, you can’t enjoy the perks of life, you won’t be here to see your kids graduate, to see ’em score they first touchdown, to see things like that. So health is more important than anything."

As Complex notes, Kiss is no stranger to showing off his physical strength. Last summer, a video of him casually doing pull-ups in New York City while wearing a pair of Timbs began circulating on Twitter, earning plenty of laughs.

The episode also saw Lil' Cease and Jadakiss discuss the relationship between working out and mental health, and how both of the rappers witnessed their mothers pass away from illness, as well as the other losses they've experienced throughout their lives, have motivated them to stay in shape.

Check out a clip from the new episode of The Pull Up below.

