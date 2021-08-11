Hip-hop fans absolutely loved the Verzuz battle between The LOX and Dipset, resulting in a major increase in Jadakiss and The LOX's streams overall. Much like the rest of the community, Tyler, The Creator was tuned in and he loved everything he witnessed, but his reaction was a little different than everyone else's.

Instead of merely praising Jadakiss and The LOX for their continued dominance in hip-hop, Tyler played around and jokingly flirted with Kiss.

"Pause i think i gotta crush on jadakiss," he wrote during the battle. "That n***a confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged so well. JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Until now, Jadakiss hadn't responded to Tyler, The Creator's lust. Thanks to Charlamagne Tha God though, he addressed the comments during The LOX's appearance on The Breakfast Club.

"Tyler, The Creator better chill out," laughed the iconic rapper with his group. "I like Tyler, The Creator. That just means that he tapped into our frequency and he loved Verzuz so I didn't take it as disrespect. He's very talented, very smart."

Tyler's comments shook up social media when he made them, and the internet has continued to praise Jadakiss and The LOX for their incredible showing last week. Thankfully, Kiss wasn't offended by Tyler's comments, so maybe the next time he's working on an album, Jadakiss and Tyler could team up for a collaboration. Is that something that you want to see?