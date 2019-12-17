An internet rumor has not only gained traction but a reaction. Over the weekend, gossip began to circulate on social media that Jadakiss issued a challenge for any emcee who is ready to go toe-to-toe with him. Datpiff shared a meme on Monday that stated: "Jadakiss says he'll body any rapper in a battle for $500k-$750k." Before the day's end, the Lox rapper got his first response from Montana Of 300 who said he's ready anytime for $750K.

"Yo @Therealkiss idk if this is true or not, but I heard you said you’ll battle anybody for $500K or $750K," Montana wrote on Twitter. "I’ll battle you for the $750K. We just need to discuss the judges, the rounds, get a date and I will gladly show you what you thought you would never witness. #RapGod." LiveMixtapes.com replied to Montana that they were willing to put up an additional $250K to make it an even million dollars.

Jadakiss hasn't responded to the rumors of his challenge or Montana Of 300's tweet, but challenging other rappers isn't above the New York emcee. In the early 2000s, Jadakiss and 50 Cent engaged in a war of words that ended in Jadakiss challenging Fif to a battle at Madison Square Garden, but he declined. If Jadakiss and Montana are to battle rap, who do you think will take home the bag?