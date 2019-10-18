Jadakiss Is The Center Of Attention On "Me"

We've heard Jadakiss collaborate with his The Lox members and link with other artists for features, but on his latest single, he's making sure that fans remember he can stand alone. The Def Jam and D-Block Records artist dropped his track "Me" that is all about the rapper, his street life, his influence in the industry, and overall, how important he is to the game.

It may come across as a tad arrogant, but it all depends on what side of the coin you're on. The song samples Peabo Bryson's 1982 single "Give Me Your Love" as the opening of the Bryan-Michael Cox-produced track. It's a solid effort from the New York emcee, so give it a few listens and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad Boy, Ruff Ryder, lotta money was made by (Me)

Real talk

Large bag from Steve Stout, commercial with AI (Me)

Good lookin'

One of the last of the OG to stay fly (Me)

Mwah

Who else you know went at it with Beanie and 50 besides (Me)

Who?

Even threatened to throw a refrigerator at Diddy, my God (Me) (Ha, ha)