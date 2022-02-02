The Golden Era of Hip Hop helped propel the genre into a new sphere and Bad Boy's influence during that time is untouchable. Puff Daddy and his team were instrumental in furthering the pop culture impact of Hip Hop for a new generation, and while the music remains a staple on playlists worldwide, their style was also unmatched. However, not everyone was on board for the flashy, shiny, sparkly style the 1990s Rap game brought to the table.

The LOX once called Bad Boy Records home and while they were beasting their way through tracks in the booth and helping to push the label to new heights, Jadakiss revealed he was not a fan of the look.



Phil McCarten / Stringer / Getty Images

While chatting with Nas and Miss Info on their podcast The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop, the acclaimed rapper discussed being uncomfortable with The Lox's early style.

“We hated the shiny [suits]," he said. "We never felt comfortable one time wearing [them]." Jadakiss added that Mase, on the other hand, was a fan of those suits and looked forward to rocking the 'fits. “It didn’t really work like that with us. We ain’t feel right with that sh*t. It didn’t feel right. You look good, you feel good. We ain’t look good, we ain’t feel good."

However, they put up with it because they were just happy for the opportunity to get their names out to the world. "We wanted to be there, so we didn’t start complaining just yet.” However, once they got settled in, The LOX made their voices heard. Their infamous chair-throwing moment with Diddy has gone down in Hip Hop history.

