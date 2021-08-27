Jadakiss Drops Off Studio Version Of "Who Shot Ya Freestyle"

Following Jadakiss' dominant performance on the Verzuz stage, many were quick to praise his addition of the fan-favorite "Who Shot Ya Freestyle." Though fans are certainly familiar with Jada's absolute clinic over the Notorious B.I.G classic, the track was a product of the mixtape era, and thus unavailable on streaming platforms. That is, until now.

As of this moment, Jadakiss' "Who Shot Ya" is widely available on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and more -- in both studio and live versions. While not quite new, it's still a nice addition for Jada completionists, and we can only hope that one day the rest of his mixtape catalog will follow suit. Lyrically, he more than lives up to Big's standard, proving why he can confidently declare himself to be Top 5 dead or alive with little to no contention. "I don't know you, you ain't familiar, and I don't care who shot you cause they ain't kill ya'," he raps. "As far as the word play, I'm a son of a bitch, these ni**as is decent, but ain't none of 'em Kiss."

Revisit Jada's legendary "Who Shot Ya Freestyle" now, available on DSPs for the first time.

