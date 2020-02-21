Jadakiss Declares It's "Huntin Season" On Single With Pusha T

Ignatius is set to arrive next Friday (February 28), and just a week ahead of its release, Jadakiss delivers a new single. "Huntin Season" is a streetwise, boastful track where The Lox rapper makes sure everyone in the rap game knows he's not to be messed with inside, or outside of the booth. Jadakiss's forthcoming project is named after Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson, the rapper's close friend and Ruff Ryders executive who lost his life to cancer nearly three years ago. This is an important body of work for the legendary emcee, so he's been rolling out the album with precision.

Jadakiss's Ignatius will be the rapper's first solo project in five years, however, this record is far from a surprise to fans. Jadakiss has been hinting at Ignatius for the better part of a year, and he even reportedly teamed up with the F*ck Cancer nonprofit for a fundraiser back in November 2019. Check out "Huntin Season" below and let us know who Pusha T is sending verbal shots to on his verse.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a war goin' on but ain't nothin' bleedin'

Ain't nothin' comin' in, and ain't nothin' leavin'

You ask what I think of all these rappers? It's huntin' season