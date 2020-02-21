mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jadakiss Declares It's "Huntin Season" On Single With Pusha T

Erika Marie
February 21, 2020 01:41
476 Views
12
2
TIDALTIDAL
TIDAL

Huntin Season
Jadakiss Feat. Pusha T

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jadakiss readies the release of "Ignatius" by dropping his latest single "Huntin Season" with Pusha T.


Ignatius is set to arrive next Friday (February 28), and just a week ahead of its release, Jadakiss delivers a new single. "Huntin Season" is a streetwise, boastful track where The Lox rapper makes sure everyone in the rap game knows he's not to be messed with inside, or outside of the booth. Jadakiss's forthcoming project is named after Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson, the rapper's close friend and Ruff Ryders executive who lost his life to cancer nearly three years ago. This is an important body of work for the legendary emcee, so he's been rolling out the album with precision.

Jadakiss's Ignatius will be the rapper's first solo project in five years, however, this record is far from a surprise to fans. Jadakiss has been hinting at Ignatius for the better part of a year, and he even reportedly teamed up with the F*ck Cancer nonprofit for a fundraiser back in November 2019. Check out "Huntin Season" below and let us know who Pusha T is sending verbal shots to on his verse.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a war goin' on but ain't nothin' bleedin'
Ain't nothin' comin' in, and ain't nothin' leavin'
You ask what I think of all these rappers? It's huntin' season

Jadakiss Pusha T Ignatius
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jadakiss Declares It's "Huntin Season" On Single With Pusha T
12
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject