The most recent iteration of Verzuz proved to be an exercise in reminding fans of the hits that have carried The LOX and Dipset throughout the years. While the spar was a bout of friendly competition, fans weighed heavily in the former's favor when it came to catalog comparisons.

The proof is found heavily in the fact that Jadakiss, in particular, experienced a reported 200% increase in music sales following the battle. Coincidentally, the new wave crashes into the 20th anniversary of the Yonkers legend's Kiss Tha Game Goodbye solo debut.

With a new upload to Instagram, he commemorated the milestone with a simple message thanking fans for their support over the years.

The effort, which arrived in 2001, placed the emcee firmly into New York hip-hop's elite and gave fans a boatload of bangers to match. It notably debuted at No. 5 on the charts and landed Jadakiss a Gold plaque. Its impact was brought back to the forefront with the most recent Verzuz showing with the likes of Lebron James cosigning the reminder.

“JADAKISS is the most UNDERRATED hip-hop artist of ALL-TIME., “MY GOODNESS,” James penned following the battle before adding that The Lox as a unit were "3 bullies."