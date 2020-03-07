Jadakiss & Ty Dolla $ign "Need Your Best"

Rap veteran Jadakiss is back. The NY rapper spent the better part of the month promoting his new project Ignatius, and it has finally arrived. Jada has always been masterful at picking his features, and the same can be said for this album. Ty Dolla $ign joins Jada on "(NYB) Need Your Best" for a smooth R&B hip-hop fusion record. These two artists keep it simple and dedicate this track to the ladies without adding any extra layers. They worship the feminine beauty and that's good enough for us.

Produced by Hitmaka, Ayo and Keyz, this instrumental is gorgeously cinematic and soothing. It's nostalgic in a way that it brings listeners back to the 90s R&B era, but has infused enough modern vibes to be relevant in 2020. Jada has never been a radio artist but "(NYB) Need Your Best" can easily take off on nationwide radio. This is a song for the ladies that everyone can enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics

Need you on your A-game, that Chanel shit

Wash and set, manicure with the gel tips

Mean complexion, light-skin, caramel mix

Got me lickin' my lips, that Uncle L shit

On everythin', that's how stunnin' she look

Mean heels on, thirty-five-hundred a foot

They all surprised like, "Damn, he ain't come with the crooks?"

I think tonight is definitely gon’ be one for the books