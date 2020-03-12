Jadakiss & Pusha T Release "Huntin Season" Music Video

Jadakiss and Pusha T join forces for the new video for "Huntin' Season."

Fresh off the release of Ignatius, Jadakiss is back with the official visuals for one of the highlighted tracks off of the project, "Huntin Season" ft. Pusha T. Jadakiss and Pusha T post up at a mansion where they're surrounded by dead rappers as they personify their metaphor for killing rappers on the mic. Although the visuals are bloody, the two rappers insisted it was purely for artistic expression.

"The lyrical content should not be taken literally. The artists and makers do not condone violence of any kind," a statement before the video starts reads. "The content of this video is purely meant to express an artistic point of view in a tasteful and respectful manner."

The video was released in memory of Pop Smoke who passed away last month after getting shot. "Huntin Season" was pulled from streaming platforms hours after its initial release on Feb. 21st out of respect to Pop Smoke who died shortly after the song released. Jadakiss later pushed the release of his album Ignatius by a week out of respect for the late rapper.

R.I.P Pop Smoke. Watch the video for "Huntin Season" above and read our exclusive interview with Jadakiss here.