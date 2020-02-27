mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jadakiss & Nas Got Villainous On "Show Discipline"

Mitch Findlay
February 27, 2020 13:45
Jadakiss and Nas proved to be well-matched in their villainous vision on the classic duet "Show Discipline."


Following the news that Jadakiss has delayed his new album Ignatius by one week, it seems fitting to pay homage to one of hip-hop's greatest lyricists with a dose for the true fiends. As someone who actively seeks any and all excuses to post Throwback songs, be it Thursday or otherwise, songs like Kiss Tha Game Goodbye's standout "Show Discipline" carry a heightened sense of nostalgia. Marking Jadakiss' first collaboration with Nas, the villainous and understated banger served as the third track of Jada's solo debut. A prelude to the thief's theme, only far more devious.

Jadakiss Nas

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Wasting little time in kicking the door down, Jadakiss takes to Mahogany's beat with an amazing entrance. "Ayo, never will it stop, handguns with double-digit shots, I move work on other n***as blocks," he spits. From there, he rattles off different rhyme schemes while one-upping the creativity of his violent proclivities. "Only thing worse than a coward is a coward with power, gotta kill him in the shower," he reasons, a stone-cold attitude he carried long before "Huntin Season."

While many attribute Nas to his professional intellect, it's easy forget that the man was born and raised in the Queensbridge projects. As such, he's used to moving nocturnal. "Prince of the globe, leave no prints of the toast, played with Ouija boards, burned frankincense with a ghost," he raps, his flow a dexterous counterpart to Jada's chilling demeanor. If you're interested in hearing two elite rappers in their early-millennium primes trading badass bars, look no further than "Show Discipline."

Quotable Lyrics

Ayo, never will it stop
Handguns with double-digit shots
I move work on other n***s blocks
Leave out the club with another n***s watch
Body that man and let other n***a watch
Only thing worse than a coward is a coward with power
Gotta kill him in the shower

