Jadakiss And John Legend Connect For Powerful "I Know"

Jadakiss has officially dropped off his fifth studio album Ignatius, a musical dedication to his late friend and manager Ignatius "Icepick" Jackson. As such, there's contemplative energy surrounding the project, the product of nearly twenty-five years of experience navigating the hip-hop industry. On penultimate track "I Know," which features the dulcet tones of John Legend, Jadakiss wastes little time in laying his cards on the table.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Let me start this by saying that you're the one I want," he begins. "A mistake ain't a mistake if you do it more than once / the pain don't stop, we've been through it more than once." Acknowledging the bond he shares with the mother of his children, Jada admits an unwillingness to throw it all away -- difficult though it may be to show restraint in the face of temptation. "Three beautiful boys and there's a part of them in us

Cuts turnin' to scabs, and then the scars shrivel up / at the end of the day, my plans are to live it up."

In the second verse, Jada turns his focus to the album's namesake, praising his mentor's ability to teach and exhibit patience. Laying out a key difference between riches and wealth, the legendary Lox rapper finds himself looking to a higher power for guidance in Icepick's absence. It's a powerful message, especially when emphasized by Legend's emotional and falsetto-heavy performance. Check it out now, and be sure to support that Ignatius album in full right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Let me start this by sayin' that you're the one I want

A mistake ain't a mistake if you do it more than once

Like the pain don't stop, we been through it more than once

Fore the streets could tell you, you already knew it from the jump

I'm never home, I'm on the road, partying and stuff

I fucked up, yeah, I know, "Sorry" ain't enough

Heart beating, mind racing, Ferrari on the hutch