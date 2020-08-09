mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jadakiss & Dreamdoll Join ItsBizkit For "Outside Wit It"

Karlton Jahmal
August 09, 2020 13:37
You can't keep us locked down.


ItsBizkit has enlisted Jadakiss and Dreamdoll for a new banger called "Outside Wit It." Produced by Fast Life Beats, "Outside Wit It" is anthemic and cinematic at the same time. Jadakiss steps onto this track with a ruthless vibe, making light of the recent Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion incident. He doesn't stop there, the veteran hits on a number of trending topics such as COVID-19 and entanglements. 

Dreamdoll does her thing on the second verse, matching Jadakiss' energy with heavy punchlines. The hook is lazy, but catchy none the less. We can't help but feel like it was written hastily. Regardless, this is an anthem that will bump for the rest of the Summer. 

Quotable Lyrics
Kiss mangled it, chokehold, strangled it
Get on the beat and just have an entanglement
Big man tings, we ain't playing shawty games
Pull out, bust on her foot, Tory Lanez



