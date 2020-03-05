Jadakiss & 2 Chainz Exude Class On "Angels Getting Pedicured"

It's about that time for Jadakiss to drop off his fifth studio album Ignatius, written in dedication to his late friend and manager Ignatius "Icepick" Jay Jackson, who passed away from colon cancer. With the full album (which features Pusha T, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign and more) set to arrive tomorrow, select international markets have secured a first glimpse at the project and its many highlights. That includes the soulful and imaginatively titled "Angels Getting Pedicured," which features none other than hip-hop's drippiest individual 2 Chainz on the assist.

The track itself is, perhaps unsurprisingly, smooth as hell; a celebration of the finer things and the benefits such a luxurious lifestyle might have on mind body and soul. Especially when one began in the streets and worked their way up through hustle and dedication. "Weed connoisseur slash lyrical expert," spits Jada. "Started off with that white girl, letting the tech squirt / the plugs loved a n***a and I knew how to network / I doubled up a little now I tripled my net worth."

Paired over upscale piano and a classy bass-groove, "Angels Getting Pedicured" is quintessential grown-man raps, the likes of which have to be earned -- a just reward for providing longevity, consistency, and excellence across the board. Check out the song now, should it be available to you, and be sure to support that Ignatius project when it drops at midnight.

