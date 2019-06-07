Jada Pinkett Smith is no rookie when it comes to being open about her marriage with Will Smith, detailing the good and the bad times the couple has endured. The latest episode of Red Table Talk sees Jada, alongside her mother and therapist discuss different factors that may lead to a woman getting a divorce, including being cheated on.

Jada asked couple’s therapist Esther Perel what the alternatives to divorce are, detailing how everyone"thinks as soon as you find out there’s been an affair you have to get a divorce."



Esther added: “And especially on women, it’s the real new pressure. God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you. Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It’s like the shame of staying, now that you can go you’ve got to get out.”

Jada then dished on her marriage. “I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'” she said. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'”