The Smith's are one of America's most beloved families and in recent years, Red Table Talk has only solidified that. As a family that's already been in the public eye for decades, they gave an uncanny look at some of the problems they've faced through the years. Jada Pinkett Smith serves as the executive producer of the show which has now been renewed for three more years on Facebook Watch, Deadline reports. The show will be producing new episodes exclusively for Facebook up until 2022.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Their new deal is expanding past just Red Table Talk. A new spinoff titled Red Table Talk: The Estefans featuring Gloria Estefan has also received a green light from Facebook Watch. The music icon and her daughter, Lili Estefan will have a similar template to Jada Pinkett Smith's show where they'll discuss issues pertaining to society and their personal lives with guests.

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett Smith. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”