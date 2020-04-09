Many people may find themselves bored during this quarantine, but others are struggling to maintain. Whether they're facing mental health issues or dealing with steps in recovery from addictions, being under lockdown is a mountain that many can't climb on their own. Red Table Talk discussed a few of these topics with Adrienne Banfield-Jones, mother to Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother to Willow Smith. Adrienne was once again candid about her past drug addiction and shared how she's been coping during this COVID-19 quarantine.

"As some of you may know, Gammy was a heroin addict and has been in recovery now for...how long?" Jada asked her mother. Adrienne replied, "Twenty-nine years. I celebrated 29 years in December so I'm in my 30th year... It's been a long time since I've had to rely on going to meetings daily. The quarantine, believe it or not, actually put me back into going to meetings."

She may be decades into her recovery, but that doesn't mean that Adrienne doesn't have a support system. She shared that her sponsor contacted her just in case this quarantine was a stressor and told her about online gatherings. "I went to my old homegroup back in Baltimore. I'm telling you, it was such a good feeling," she said.

Jada also chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her mother's recovery. "She just has some really veteran, useful tips in regards to how to stay clean, how to stay connected, and what to do. ...It's like I always tell people, 'Never judge the journey you've been on because once you get through on the other side, you're gonna have so much to offer other people who are going through it as you once had." Watch the clip of red Table Talk below.

[via]