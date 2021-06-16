One of the most famous relationships in Hip-Hop history is Tupac Shakur's friendship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. The actress's loyalty to the late cultural icon was so unyielding that she reportedly turned down a role in the 1995 classic film Dead Presidents because of Pac's beef with the movie's directors. On many occasions, Jada has discussed how Tupac's death continues to affect her, and in honor of what would have been his 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett-Smith has returned to social media to discuss her late friend once again.



Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Tupac's birthday, Jada shared a video that features a never-before-seen poem written by the late All Eyez On Me rapper. "Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before...Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac!... I got next."

The poem reads, "Some say nothing gold can last forever / And 2 believe this [I] need no proof / I have witnessed all that was pure in me / And be changed by the evil men can do / The innocence possessed by children / Once lived inside my soul / But surviving years with criminal peers / Has turned my warm heart to cold."

"I used 2 dream and fantasize / But now I'm scared 2 sleep," Tupac's poem continues. "Petrified, not to live or die / But to awaken and still be me / It is true that nothing gold can last / We will all one day see death / When the purest hearts are torn apart / LOST SOULS are all that's left / Down on my knees I beg of God / To save me from this fate / Let me live to see what was gold in me / Before it is all too late."

Pac concluded his letter by writing, "Yours, Tupac."

Rest in peace, Tupac!

