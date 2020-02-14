The success of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, which recently got renewed for three more years, couldn't have happened to a more beautiful person both inside and out. However, Jada has been exuding that infectious appeal for years now, which she gladly showed off with one of the most stunning throwback Thursday pictures on her Instagram today.



Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Jada has been given us sex appeal ever since the '90s and early 2000s, as you can see above from the time she worked the red carpet in New York City at the Urbanworld Film Festival premiere for Collateral in 2004. She hasn't lost one bit of that now, but thankfully can still reflect back on the good ol' days as well. "That grown woman throw back," she labeled the nude #tbt pic shared today on IG that's covered tastefully by shadowing in all the right places. Her photo got tons of love from a sea of followers, over 116,000 to be exact, including fellow baddie thespian Lauren London. All we have to say is, keep it up Jada! Hopefully this becomes an ongoing trend for her moving forward in the coming Thursdays.

Check out the picture in question posted by Jada Pinkett Smith below: