Speaking with Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Jada Pinkett-Smith engaged in the practice of vaginal steaming and spoke about mens' discomfort with female artists. She remarked that if men can listen to lyrics which "abuse the vagina," they should be able to "honor and praise" female artists.

The topic was broached when Jada spoke about the discomfort society has regarding vaginas as opposed to penises.



“I’m sure boys sit around all day talking about their penises,” Jada said. “I mean, that’s why I’m telling you right now I don’t want to hear nothing about this show. It being TMI and all that, ’cause if you can listen to all these little rap artists talk and abuse the vagina. You sure as hell can watch women give it honor and praise.”

“And spend quality time, so I don’t want to hear it,” Jada said. “They’ll be like, ‘It’s TMI. Oh, my God.’ And I don’t really care because we have to change the narrative around the vagina, and women have to take it back.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has also praised vaginal steaming as a wellness practice.

