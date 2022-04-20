Immediately after Will Smith walked off of the Oscars stage, the world knew that the next season of Red Table Talk was going to be lit. Chris Rock has yet to formally speak about being slapped by Smith at the Academy Awards, and it has been suggested that the comedian won't do so until someone signs off on a hefty paycheck. This week, the trailer for the next season of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talkhit the internet and people quickly watched, hoping to receive a glimpse into Smith speaking with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their family about his recent infamous moment.

However, fans were left disappointed when the trailer didn't mention the controversy, and in response, it is reported that Jada issued a statement regarding the topic's exclusion.



"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing," the statement read. "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."

"Thanks for joining us, Jada." As we previously reported, The Academy has banned Will Smith from attending any of its events, including the Oscars. Check out Jada's statement below.